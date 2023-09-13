Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPike receives portion of $79.2 million research grant

University of Pikeville
University of Pikeville(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville is expanding its agriculture research through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) received $332,336.26 from the USDA’s $79.2 million grant.

The grant money is a part of the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which adds opportunities for farmers and ranchers.

UPIKE Assistant Professor of Biology Byron Meade said he is proud that the project will be able to benefit local communities.

“UPIKE is honored to be named as a 2023 recipient of the USDA specialty crop block grant,” said Meade. “I hope that through the grant, we can determine sustainable and economically impactful ways to utilize existing mining infrastructure to grow high-value crops.”

Meade added students will have the opportunity to interact with the research directly.

The research will take a look at fungi species that are specific to the environment that the coal mines provide.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Body of southern Indiana quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water
Demarcus Deshon Page, 29, of Louisville, was taken into custody September 12, 2023, on six...
Suspect in armed robbery spree arrested

Latest News

Louisville men’s basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule released
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Fantastic Fall-like weather continues
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/14
Some weekend adjustments have been made...PLUS an update to the drought status.
Goode Weather Blog 9/14
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County