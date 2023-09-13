Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman seriously injured trying to stop man accused of stealing her car

Dwight Bailey
Dwight Bailey(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is behind bars after police said he tried to steal a woman’s car in St. Matthews.

Dwight Bailey, 65, of Louisville, is being charged with robbery and assault.

An arrest report said a woman saw Bailey get inside her unlocked car and went outside to confront him.

She told Bailey to get out of the car and the arrest report said Bailey refused and put the car in reverse.

The woman was knocked down by the driver’s side door and hit her head on the pavement. She was seriously injured and suffered bleeding in her brain, a broken femur, and a broken elbow.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is receiving medical treatment for her injuries.

Police said Bailey was arrested after being identified through surveillance video and previous mugshots.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, entering a plea of not guilty. His bond was set at $75,000 cash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Rd.
Coroner identifies man who died in wrong-way crash on Gene Snyder
The wheel struck the upper windshield / roof area the vehicle, causing the roof and windshield...
ISP: Pickup truck losing its wheel leads to deadly crash in Indiana
Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
Timothy Deon Rayshawn Wright, 29, of Louisville, was arrested by Jeffersontown police on Sept....
Convicted felon charged with having gun at youth football game

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: An end to the rain brings fog and cooler air
Editor's note: This story aired prior to the announcement of an arrest in connection to the hit...
Family remembers 19-year-old killed on Dixie Highway; suspect in custody
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the 21-mile marker.
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
A Bowling Green towing company boots cars of family members moving their students out of off...
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving