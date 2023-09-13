Woman seriously injured trying to stop man accused of stealing her car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is behind bars after police said he tried to steal a woman’s car in St. Matthews.

Dwight Bailey, 65, of Louisville, is being charged with robbery and assault.

An arrest report said a woman saw Bailey get inside her unlocked car and went outside to confront him.

She told Bailey to get out of the car and the arrest report said Bailey refused and put the car in reverse.

The woman was knocked down by the driver’s side door and hit her head on the pavement. She was seriously injured and suffered bleeding in her brain, a broken femur, and a broken elbow.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is receiving medical treatment for her injuries.

Police said Bailey was arrested after being identified through surveillance video and previous mugshots.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, entering a plea of not guilty. His bond was set at $75,000 cash.

