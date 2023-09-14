1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone has died from a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office was called Thursday morning to I-65 North at Highway 44. The Shepherdsville Police Department said it assisted with the response.

Bullitt County dispatch said the interstate has reopened. Drivers can still expect delays for their Thursday morning commute.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.