Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

100+ turtles seized as trafficking investigation continues in Cincinnati

More than 100 red-eared sliders were seized by officers as ODNR says they continue to...
More than 100 red-eared sliders were seized by officers as ODNR says they continue to investigate wildlife violations against 37-year-old Alonzo Oliver-Tucker and another man.(Source: Pexels)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect in a Cincinnati turtle trafficking investigation has been indicted for hitting an Ohio wildlife officer with his vehicle.

Alonzo Oliver-Tucker, 37, of Philadelphia, is one of two men accused of selling red-eared sliders without the required propagation permit, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

In July, a tip came into State Wildlife Officer Brad Turner about Oliver-Tucker and another man selling the turtles in Cincinnati, ODNR said.

Officer Turner and another wildlife officer looked into the tip and responded to where the men were said to be selling the turtles.

ODNR said the officers found the two men at the scene.

Oliver-Tucker refused officers’ verbal commands and took off in his vehicle, hitting Officer Turner, ODNR explained. The officer was treated and released from the hospital on the same day.

Cincinnati police filed three arrest warrants for Oliver-Tucker, officials said.

The 37-year-old was arrested several days later in Pennsylvania, according to ODNR.

He was indicted for assault on a police officer and failure to comply with an order of a police officer in Hamilton County, wildlife officials said.

More than 100 red-eared sliders were seized by officers as ODNR says they continue to investigate wildlife violations against Oliver-Tucker and the other man.

ODNR said the possible violations include failure to obtain a propagation permit, failure to keep record of sales, failure to attach Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags to turtles used in commercial sale, and deterrence of a wildlife officer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Body of southern Indiana quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Gorgeous weather continues!
Dr. Cheryl Stevens
Stevens, former WKU provost and dean, dies after ‘lengthy battle with cancer’
The BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County has an expected completion date of 2025.
BlueOvalSK Battery Park’s town hall held in Elizabethtown
The official art of the 150th Kentucky Derby by artist Wylie Caudill was unveiled on Thursday,...
Official art of 150th Kentucky Derby unveiled