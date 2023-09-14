100+ turtles seized as trafficking investigation continues in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect in a Cincinnati turtle trafficking investigation has been indicted for hitting an Ohio wildlife officer with his vehicle.

Alonzo Oliver-Tucker, 37, of Philadelphia, is one of two men accused of selling red-eared sliders without the required propagation permit, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

In July, a tip came into State Wildlife Officer Brad Turner about Oliver-Tucker and another man selling the turtles in Cincinnati, ODNR said.

Officer Turner and another wildlife officer looked into the tip and responded to where the men were said to be selling the turtles.

ODNR said the officers found the two men at the scene.

Oliver-Tucker refused officers’ verbal commands and took off in his vehicle, hitting Officer Turner, ODNR explained. The officer was treated and released from the hospital on the same day.

Cincinnati police filed three arrest warrants for Oliver-Tucker, officials said.

The 37-year-old was arrested several days later in Pennsylvania, according to ODNR.

He was indicted for assault on a police officer and failure to comply with an order of a police officer in Hamilton County, wildlife officials said.

More than 100 red-eared sliders were seized by officers as ODNR says they continue to investigate wildlife violations against Oliver-Tucker and the other man.

ODNR said the possible violations include failure to obtain a propagation permit, failure to keep record of sales, failure to attach Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags to turtles used in commercial sale, and deterrence of a wildlife officer.

The Division of Wildlife has received assistance in the proceedings of this case from the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft nature center at Hueston Woods State Park, as well as the Collaborative to Combat the Illegal Trade in Turtles.

