Belfry teacher, assistant football coach resigns, investigation underway

A former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the...
A former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the Pike County Schools District as an investigation begins following reports of "improprieties."(WYMT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Reed Adkins, confirmed claims of inappropriate behavior sparked an investigation at one of the district’s campuses.

Adkins said Nathan Coleman, a former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the Pike County School District as an investigation begins following reports of “improprieties.”

Adkins shared the following statement with WYMT, saying Coleman has resigned from his position:

“Pike County Schools is aware of allegations of improprieties against a district employee.

Due to the nature of the allegations, several state agencies are involved in this matter. Therefore, we are very limited as to what can be discussed. We ask that you respect the position we are in as Pike County Schools will continue to exhaust all resources to ensure the safety and welfare of all students in our district.

Our commitment to student privacy and confidentiality is outlined by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) which prohibits us from disclosing any specifics about the investigation. We kindly ask for your understanding and patience during the investigation into this matter.

Considering the fact that several state agencies are involved, we would caution anyone from sharing rumors, as this could greatly impact the investigative process.

The safety of our students is of our utmost concern. We value your understanding and cooperation at this time.”

Dr. Reed Adkins, Superintendent, Pike County Schools

Adkins said an investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.

