Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

BlueOvalSK Battery Park’s town hall held in Elizabethtown

The BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County has an expected completion date of 2025.
The BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County has an expected completion date of 2025.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - BlueOvalSK Battery Park executives hosted a town hall in Elizabethtown on Tuesday.

There were updates provided on construction, jobs, training and workforce development.

Questions from the audience were answered during the town hall.

The Blue Oval SK Battery Park was projected to be a $5.8 billion investment in Hardin County. It’s also touted as bringing 5,000 jobs to the area.

The 1,500-acre battery manufacturing campus in Glendale is targeted to open in 2025. The batteries will power next-generation Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Ford is also building a plant in Stanton, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Body of southern Indiana quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water

Latest News

The official art of the 150th Kentucky Derby by artist Wylie Caudill was unveiled on Thursday,...
Official art of 150th Kentucky Derby unveiled
Louisville men’s basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule released
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County
10th annual Give For Good underway