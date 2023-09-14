BlueOvalSK Battery Park’s town hall held in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - BlueOvalSK Battery Park executives hosted a town hall in Elizabethtown on Tuesday.

There were updates provided on construction, jobs, training and workforce development.

Questions from the audience were answered during the town hall.

The Blue Oval SK Battery Park was projected to be a $5.8 billion investment in Hardin County. It’s also touted as bringing 5,000 jobs to the area.

The 1,500-acre battery manufacturing campus in Glendale is targeted to open in 2025. The batteries will power next-generation Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Ford is also building a plant in Stanton, Tennessee.

