Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Fantastic Fall-like weather continues

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity and blue skies
  • Highs near 80 degrees to end the week
  • Small rain chance Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another beautiful day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 70s; the metro may touch the 80° mark. Clear skies remain overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s once again. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are back in the forecast tomorrow.

Sunny skies and low humidity will also stick around to end the workweek. Clear and cool Friday night. Look for lows in the 50s, with some rural areas falling into the 40s.

We’ll be watching a low pressure near the area on Sunday. It may pull in some showers or thunderstorms, but rain chances are looking low for now. Stay close to the forecast for updates!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Most Read

JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Body of southern Indiana quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water
Demarcus Deshon Page, 29, of Louisville, was taken into custody September 12, 2023, on six...
Suspect in armed robbery spree arrested

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 13, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/12
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/11