FORECAST: Fantastic Fall-like weather continues

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity and blue skies

Highs near 80 degrees to end the week

Small rain chance Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another beautiful day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 70s; the metro may touch the 80° mark. Clear skies remain overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s once again. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are back in the forecast tomorrow.

Sunny skies and low humidity will also stick around to end the workweek. Clear and cool Friday night. Look for lows in the 50s, with some rural areas falling into the 40s.

We’ll be watching a low pressure near the area on Sunday. It may pull in some showers or thunderstorms, but rain chances are looking low for now. Stay close to the forecast for updates!

