FORECAST: Gorgeous weather continues!

WEATHER HEADLINES

More sunshine and low humidity for Friday

Spotty showers possible this weekend

Summer’s last gasp next week?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early evening clouds will fade to all for another mainly clear sky tonight. Another cool setup is expected as temperatures sink back into the low to mid 50s by sunrise.

Friday looks to continue the streak of beautiful weather thanks to seasonable temperatures and low humidity levels. Expect highs to reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday evening looks clear and comfortable. Clouds will start to increase from the south well after midnight. Lows will still manage to ease into the 50s once again.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies look to rule on Saturday as a punch of moisture pushes up the I-65 corridor. While most will remain dry, the risk for spotty showers will exist.

Another lobe of clouds and moisture will drift in from the north on Sunday. While it remains unclear how far south this batch will reach, be aware there will be a risk for some showers on Sunday.

Next week is the final week of Summer ‘23, and it will feel like it! We have a few days near the 90 degree toward the middle and latter portions of the week.

