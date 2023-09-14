Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gun found on student at Whitney Young Elementary School

(Live 5)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student was found with a gun at Whitney Young Elementary School on Thursday, according to a release.

School officials said they received a report that a student might have had a weapon with them at school. Officials quickly found that a student did have a gun in their backpack and said it was never used in a threatening manner at the school.

The student who brought the gun to school will be disciplined according to the JCPS handbook, the school system said in a letter to families.

School officials urge families to go over the handbook with their students and remind them that weapons should never be brought to school.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Body of southern Indiana quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Makenze Cameron (left) organized the Moms for Cameron event and talked about her continuous...
‘Moms for Cameron’ event hosted to support Daniel Cameron
The BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County has an expected completion date of 2025.
BlueOvalSK Battery Park’s town hall held in Elizabethtown
The official art of the 150th Kentucky Derby by artist Wylie Caudill was unveiled on Thursday,...
Official art of 150th Kentucky Derby unveiled
Louisville men’s basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule released