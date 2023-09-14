Gun found on student at Whitney Young Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student was found with a gun at Whitney Young Elementary School on Thursday, according to a release.

School officials said they received a report that a student might have had a weapon with them at school. Officials quickly found that a student did have a gun in their backpack and said it was never used in a threatening manner at the school.

The student who brought the gun to school will be disciplined according to the JCPS handbook, the school system said in a letter to families.

School officials urge families to go over the handbook with their students and remind them that weapons should never be brought to school.

