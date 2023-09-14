Kentucky baseball releases 2024 SEC schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Coming off the program’s second NCAA Regional championship in school history, the Kentucky baseball team will once again face a challenging Southeastern Conference gauntlet next spring.

The Wildcats will face four opponents during league play who reached the Super Regionals last season, as well as typically strong Vanderbilt and 2022 national champion Ole Miss.

UK is slated to both open and close SEC play at Kentucky Proud Park. Division rival Georgia will come to Lexington March 15-17 as conference play gets started and Vanderbilt will arrive to close the regular season May 16-18.

Meanwhile, UK only will face consecutive weekends of travel early on when it goes to Missouri (March 22-24) and Ole Miss (March 29-31) on weekends two and three.

Opponent Location Date GEORGIA LEXINGTON March 15-17 at Missouri Columbia, Missouri March 22-24 at Ole Miss Oxford, Mississippi March 29-31 ALABAMA LEXINGTON April 5-7 at Auburn Auburn, Alabama April 12-14 TENNESSEE LEXINGTON April 19-21 at South Carolina Columbia, South Carolina April 26-28 ARKANSAS LEXINGTON May 3-5 at Florida Gainesville, Florida May 10-12 VANDERBILT LEXINGTON May 16-18

The non-conference schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date. Conference series are subject to change for television scheduling.

The SEC Tournament will run from May 21-26 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Cats are entering their eighth season under head coach Nick Mingione and have won 216 games during his tenure, including a 40-win season in 2023 that resulted in a NCAA Regional title. UK was bolstered this summer by the returns of star catcher Devin Burkes and breakout pitcher Mason Moore, as well as another highly regarded transfer class.

