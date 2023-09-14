Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington man sentenced for sexually assaulting, killing young girl

Despite the lengthy sentence, it falls short of the prosecution’s original request.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County Circuit Court judge sentenced Andrew Buster to 40 years in prison for the murder and sodomy of 3-year-old Lillyann Grace Reck.

Despite the lengthy sentence, it falls short of the prosecution’s original request.

“It’s not as much as we would’ve liked, but we can’t do anything to bring Lillyann back,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Webster. “We can just work to ensure he doesn’t have access to kids anymore in the future.”

MORE:

Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty against Buster, who pleaded guilty to the murder and sodomy charges.

However, experts determined Buster had a mental disability, which disqualified Buster from being eligible for the death penalty under state law.

“The law just says there’s a very specific type of mental criteria that you have to meet in order to be eligible for the death penalty. Unfortunately, we couldn’t meet that,” said Webster.

Buster’s former sister-in-law, Crystal Sexton, said she is happy with the long sentence but wishes he was sentenced to death.

“I’m excited. I wish he would’ve gotten longer. I wish he would’ve gotten death,” said Sexton.

Lillyann’s father, Joshua Reck, directed his comments towards Buster.

“I beg to the Lord so that I can forgive what you’ve done to some extent, but there ain’t none,” said Reck. “I can’t forgive you for that.”

Buster was also sentenced to 12 months in prison for the sodomy of another three-year-old child. The victim in the case survived, and the sentencing will run concurrently.

The prosecution says Buster will be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years of his 40-year sentence.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Louisville firefighters battle downtown commercial building fire
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County
Andrew Clooney was arraigned Monday on a multiple-count felony indictment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville attorney, wife sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of $500,000+
Gun found on student at Whitney Young Elementary School

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant Friday; Watching weekend rain chances
UAW calls for strike
Crowds lined the streets to cheer Wilt on, who smiled and waved as he passed by.
Jeffersontown supports Officer Wilt at Gaslight Festival Parade
Woodland Elementary School in Hardin County closed Friday ‘out of an abundance of caution’
Some of the dogs rescued from a home in Estill County.
Dozens of dogs saved from Estill Co. home; how KY rescues have banded together to help