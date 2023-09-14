Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating after crash between car, TARC bus



By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash between a car and a TARC bus that happened Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

The bus driver may have received “minor injuries” from the crash. Ellis said no other injuries were reported.

LMPD’s First Division is handling the ongoing investigation. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

