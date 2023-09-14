LMPD investigating after crash between car, TARC bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash between a car and a TARC bus that happened Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

The bus driver may have received “minor injuries” from the crash. Ellis said no other injuries were reported.

LMPD’s First Division is handling the ongoing investigation. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

