LMPD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Greenbelt Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. to Global Drive and Greenbelt Highway.

They found someone who had died after being hit by a vehicle. LMPD said officers also found a vehicle at the scene of the crash, but no one was inside the vehicle or nearby.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this crash. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502- 574-LMPD (5673).

