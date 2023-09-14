Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Greenbelt Highway

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. to Global Drive and Greenbelt Highway.

They found someone who had died after being hit by a vehicle. LMPD said officers also found a vehicle at the scene of the crash, but no one was inside the vehicle or nearby.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this crash. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502- 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Body of southern Indiana quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water
Demarcus Deshon Page, 29, of Louisville, was taken into custody September 12, 2023, on six...
Suspect in armed robbery spree arrested

Latest News

Louisville firefighters battling downtown commercial building fire
Louisville’s most famous dog is now officially a Hometown Hero.
Ethan the Dog gets Hometown Hero banner in Louisville
Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder
Kentucky State Police honor fallen trooper Joseph Ponder
Racing to resume at Churchill Downs amid concerns over horse fatalities