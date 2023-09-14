Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville firefighters battle downtown commercial building fire

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused five-story commercial building to catch on fire overnight.

The Louisville Fire Department received a call late Wednesday night about smoke in the 400 block of West Market Street.

Fire crews got there within two minutes to immediately find the heavy fire and defensive operations were quickly established. More crews were called and there ended up being more than 100 fighters and 15 firefighting apparatus needed to fight the blaze.

A restaurant was on the first floor of the building, but the other floors were vacant, according to an LFD release.

There was a firefighter taken to a hospital for injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.

Traffic impacted this area for Thursday morning commuters.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

