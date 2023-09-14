Louisville firefighters battling downtown commercial building fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters are currently working downtown at a five-story commercial building fire.

The Louisville Fire Department received a call just before midnight about smoke in the 400 block of West Market Street.

Fire crews got there within two minutes to immediately find the heavy fire and defensive operations were quickly established. More crews were called and there ended up being more than 100 fighters and 15 firefighting apparatus needed to fight the blaze.

A restaurant was on the first floor of the building, but the other floors were vacant, according to an LFD release.

There was a firefighter taken to a hospital for injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.

This is still an active fire scene, so traffic will be impacted in this area for Thursday morning commuters. Arson investigators are also there working figure out what exactly caused this fire to start.

Watch live updates from the scene of the fire right now on WAVE News Sunrise.

