Louisville men’s basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023-2024 non-conference schedule for the University of Louisville men’s basketball program has been released.

There are eight non-conference home games set at the KFC Yum! Center, along with two exhibitions. One of the of those matchups is with the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Dec. 21.

The Cardinals will also be traveling to New York for two games in the Empire Classic on Nov. 19-20.

