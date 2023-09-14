Contact Troubleshooters
Video shows DUI arrest of Indiana man on Power Wheels Jeep

Newly-released body cam and dashcam video shows the moment an Indiana man was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep under the influence of drugs.
By Ward Jolles
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VINCENNES, In. (WAVE) - Newly released body cam and dashcam video shows the moment an Indiana man was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep under the influence of drugs.

According to Indiana State Police, 51-year-old John McKee was arrested on Aug. 23 in the 2500 block of North 2nd Street at about 9 p.m.

A trooper was patrolling in the area that night when he spotted McKee driving in the roadway on the blue toy jeep with no lights or flashers.

The video ISP released shows the trooper stopping him and then requesting his driver’s license. McKee said he doesn’t have a license but has an I.D.

The trooper said he had signs of impairment and asked McKee to perform field sobriety tests. In the video, you can see McKee fail those tests.

ISP took the man to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, and it was determined he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

When an officer told McKee about the likelihood he’d be charged with DUI, he was in disbelief.

“Are you kidding me?” McKee said in the video.

“No, it’s still a vehicle,” the officer responds.

McKee was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a level six felony.

He was booked at the Knox County Jail but has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

