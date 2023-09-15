1 in hospital after fire in Highlands Douglass neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is in the hospital after a fire broke out in the Highlands Douglass neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Captain Donovan Sims said firefighters arrived at the 2000 block of Douglass Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Friday after getting reports of a house’s rear deck on fire. They found heavy fire coming from the back of a two-story house.

Sims said firefighters made a major effort to stop the fire from spreading to the neighboring houses, using exposure lines, an elevated master system, and an additional fire truck.

After two hours and the effort of 38 firefighters, the fire was brought under control.

The two people inside the house escaped the fire themselves. One of them fell, injuring their arm, and had to be taken to UofL Hospital.

LFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

