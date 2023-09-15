Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

12,000 Louisville Ford workers wait for UAW order to join strike

Shawn Fain, UAW President
Shawn Fain, UAW President(United Auto Workers)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -12,000 Ford employees are just a digital alert away from joining United Auto Workers striking in other parts of the country.

“We’re prepared,” UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn said Friday. “We are constantly communicating with international. It’s a living document. I’m talking to the president’s office. I’m talking to communications. I’m talking to the national Ford department, so we’re dialed in. It’s disciplined. It’s very disciplined.”

Dunn would not discuss details about the plan if local UAW workers go on strike, but 12,000 Louisville Ford workers are watching a special UAW app on their phones for an alert that tells them they are joining other national members on the picket line. 

“Right now, we are getting all of our picket captains, everything lined up,” Dunn said. “Just giving them a little extra time to make sure we got everything in place when and if we are called on to strike either Kentucky truck plant, Louisville assembly plant or both.”

If UAW local 862 does get the call, and the current targeted strike becomes a national shutdown, it could be a while before consumers notice. The big 3 automakers beefed up inventories ahead of the strike. Market observers say some models have more than a 100 day supply.

”That means that those cars will have an abundance for some time,” Executive Editor for Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Brian Moody said. “If this goes on to Thanksgiving, yeah, you’re going to see definitely some reduction in inventory.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Louisville firefighters battle downtown commercial building fire
Andrew Clooney was arraigned Monday on a multiple-count felony indictment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville attorney, wife sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of $500,000+
It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville...
Lawsuit targets St. Matthews bar in deadly DUI case
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County

Latest News

Woodland Elementary School in Hardin County will have ‘non-traditional instruction’ Monday
Gertrude Schaftlein's leg was amputated after being struck by a semi-truck.
LMPD collecting donations for Traffic Control Officer hit by semi-truck
Butterflies
Louisville Nature Center’s Swallowtail Forest School preschoolers release butterflies
Jaxson was first diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in June.
4-year-old undergoing cancer treatments surprised with custom backyard playset