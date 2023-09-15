Downtown New Albany’s Main Street construction project is complete

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Construction along Main Street in New Albany has been going on for a little over a year. The project included wider sidewalks, safer parking and slower traffic.

The city hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday to celebrate the finished project. Mayor Jeff Gahan said the new Main Street is safer and more walkable.

However, one business said they lost more than $100,000 over the last year during construction. Another business had to shut down altogether.

Still, there’s hope that the new Main Street will make things better. That’s why Stevie Carper of the New Albany Sweet Shoppe said she didn’t give up through the pandemic, the Main Street renovations and the closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

”This is my dream,” Carper said. “I’m not a quitter. I’m not going to let this beat me. When this road construction first started, I did everything, extending my hours out, I said I’m going to make this work and I’m going to do whatever it takes. And I did.”

Carper said he hopes to see people back in these shops as soon as possible.

