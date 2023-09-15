Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Downtown New Albany’s Main Street construction project is complete

The Main St construction project in New Albany is complete after more than a year of...
The Main St construction project in New Albany is complete after more than a year of construction.(wave news)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Construction along Main Street in New Albany has been going on for a little over a year. The project included wider sidewalks, safer parking and slower traffic.

The city hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday to celebrate the finished project. Mayor Jeff Gahan said the new Main Street is safer and more walkable.

However, one business said they lost more than $100,000 over the last year during construction. Another business had to shut down altogether.

Still, there’s hope that the new Main Street will make things better. That’s why Stevie Carper of the New Albany Sweet Shoppe said she didn’t give up through the pandemic, the Main Street renovations and the closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

”This is my dream,” Carper said. “I’m not a quitter. I’m not going to let this beat me. When this road construction first started, I did everything, extending my hours out, I said I’m going to make this work and I’m going to do whatever it takes. And I did.”

Carper said he hopes to see people back in these shops as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Louisville firefighters battle downtown commercial building fire
Andrew Clooney was arraigned Monday on a multiple-count felony indictment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville attorney, wife sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of $500,000+
It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville...
Lawsuit targets St. Matthews bar in deadly DUI case
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County

Latest News

Butterflies
Louisville Nature Center’s Swallowtail Forest School preschoolers release butterflies
Jaxson was first diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in June.
4-year-old undergoing cancer treatments surprised with custom backyard playset
JCPS provides update on Early Childhood Program
Fern Creek High School celebrated its 100th year anniversary on Friday.
Fern Creek High School celebrates 100 years of community education