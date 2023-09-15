Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fern Creek High School celebrates 100 years of community education

Fern Creek High School celebrated its 100th year anniversary on Friday.
Fern Creek High School celebrated its 100th year anniversary on Friday.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fern Creek High School celebrated its 100th-year anniversary on Friday.

They celebrated by going back 100 years. Staff and students alike pulled out their 1920s attire, along with the band playing music from the 20s.

The Director of the Alumni Association, Melissa Tabor said Fern Creek played a major role in expanding the education in the city.

“In Jefferson County, there was Male, Manual and Central,” Tabor said. “They were the first schools in the city, but we were the first community school. We’re blessed to be that school and proud to be the first community school. It just started by a bunch of moms that wanted to get Fern Creek started, and they saw a need for a high school. They didn’t need to drive all the way into the city to go to school. We’re proud of the heritage of being a community school, and we’re still a community school. We’re named for our community and we’re really proud of that.”

School officials said every team and member of the school got involved in the festivities.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Louisville firefighters battle downtown commercial building fire
Andrew Clooney was arraigned Monday on a multiple-count felony indictment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville attorney, wife sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of $500,000+
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County
It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville...
Lawsuit targets St. Matthews bar in deadly DUI case

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Clear and pleasant evening ahead
Arthur Simpson
Man arrested in connection to Southern Restaurant & Lounge mass shooting
Director for the Louisville Metro Housing Authority, Lisa Osanka
LMHA director Lisa Osanka retires
House caught on fire in the 2000 block of Douglass Blvd.
1 in hospital after fire in Highlands Douglass neighborhood