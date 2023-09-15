FORECAST: Last day of full sunshine before the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity and blue skies again today

Scattered showers possible at times this weekend

Summer ends with another round of heat next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures reaching into the lower 80s for a few hours later in the day.

We are on tap for another clear sky and cool night, with lows in the 50s. Some increase in clouds to the south will be possible closer to sunrise. Clouds increase ahead of a cold front tomorrow.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, especially south of Louisville. Many look to stay dry; however, keep a close eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans. Highs near 80°.

We’ll keep clouds overhead Saturday night as the front gets closer. Scattered showers are possible overnight into Sunday morning. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

We will dry out again next week, with a gradual warming trend taking place as the mid to upper 80s return.

The city may touch 90 degrees later in the week or perhaps next weekend.

