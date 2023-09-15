FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant Friday; Watching weekend rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity and blue skies again today

Scattered showers and storms possible at times this weekend

Summer ends with another round of heat next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will remain low throughout the day. Not a bad end to the workweek. Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures tumble into the 50s.

Clouds increase ahead of a cold front tomorrow. Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, especially south of Louisville. Many look to stay dry; however, keep a close eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans. Highs near 80°. We’ll keep clouds overhead Saturday night as the front gets closer. Scattered showers are possible overnight into Sunday morning. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll be watching a low pressure near the area on Sunday. It may bring some showers and thunderstorms for some. Something we’ll be watching!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.