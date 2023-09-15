Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant Friday; Watching weekend rain chances

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity and blue skies again today
  • Scattered showers and storms possible at times this weekend
  • Summer ends with another round of heat next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will remain low throughout the day. Not a bad end to the workweek. Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures tumble into the 50s.

Clouds increase ahead of a cold front tomorrow. Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, especially south of Louisville. Many look to stay dry; however, keep a close eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans. Highs near 80°. We’ll keep clouds overhead Saturday night as the front gets closer. Scattered showers are possible overnight into Sunday morning. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll be watching a low pressure near the area on Sunday. It may bring some showers and thunderstorms for some. Something we’ll be watching!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

