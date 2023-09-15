Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Watching the weekend shower chance

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another cool morning on Friday
  • Scattered showers for some over the weekend
  • A grand finale to summer next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another clear night will help produce more cool weather by Friday morning. Lows in the 50s with some rural 40s mean jackets and jeans to start your day!

Friday looks good with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. What a great note to end the workweek on!

While mainly clear Friday night, a few clouds will begin to filter into our Southern Kentucky counties early Saturday. Lows will be in the 50s by then.

Saturday is much cloudier than what we’ve had lately thanks to an approaching cold front. Isolated showers are possible during the day, especially south of Louisville. Don’t cancel your plans as most will stay dry! Highs will be in the 80s Saturday.

While the shower chance is highest south of Louisville on Saturday, Sunday sees that potential shift northward toward Louisville and Southern Indiana as the cold front itself moves in. These will be scattered showers, so don’t cancel your plans! Just have the WAVE Weather App ready to go to keep track of where the rain is and how our forecast is trending.

Next week looks warm, so much so that we may very well hit 90 degrees on the last day of summer. What a grand finale!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 12 p.m. - Weather - Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

