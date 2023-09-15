Contact Troubleshooters
FOUND SAFE: LMPD finds missing 9-year-old

Missing 9-year-old Keaton Schweitzer
Missing 9-year-old Keaton Schweitzer(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPDATE: Keaton was safely found and Operation Return Home was canceled as of 9:22 p.m., according to officials.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW:

The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Operation Return Home for missing 9-year-old Keaton Schweitzer on Thursday.

Officials said Keaton has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 14. He is around 4′8″ and weighs around 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Keaton is missing from the 5600 block of Clearridge Place and officials said he is believed to be near Mudd Lane and Preston Highway and is possibly in the Hillview area. He was last seen wearing what is in the photo above.

Anyone with any information on Keaton’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673.

