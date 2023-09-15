JCPS provides update on Early Childhood Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School system sent a letter to families on Friday talking about their Early Childhood Program and transportation plans.

All JCPS Early Childhood locations will open on Monday, Sept. 25, according to the letter. The program was previously delayed while the district was working through transportation challenges earlier in the school year.

However, while these sites will be open on Monday, officials said there will be changes to the Early Childhood program and how transportation will be provided.

According to the letter, the daily instructional schedule for the program has been changed to be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Students can stay there all day as Early Childhood Enrichment will be provided by the instructional team on site, but JCPS will only provide transportation for the timeframe mentioned above.

The letter also states that while Early Childhood begins on Sept. 25, JCPS will only be providing transportation that week to special needs students with transportation as a related service on their IEP. Transportation will be available to all ECE Early Childhood students on Monday, Oct. 9.

JCPS said they will notify parents once bus numbers and estimated pick-up/drop-off times are determined. The district will not be providing transportation to Early Childhood students who do not have IEPs.

The school district encourages parents who are able to drive their children to the program and pick them up at dismissal to do so, even if the student is eligible for transportation.

JCPS is working on a plan to provide a monetary stipend to parents who are able to transport their children to and from the program. The district said there will be more information on this soon.

Two of the centers have had their start and dismissal times changed, according to the letter. Dawson Orman Education Center and DuValle Education Center will move their start and dismissal times from 10:40 a.m./5:20 pm. to 9:40a.m./4:20 p.m.

To find start and dismissal times for all Early Childhood Programs, click or tap here.

JCPS said more information on other programs, like Ready4k and providing more summer opportunities, will come later in the school year.

