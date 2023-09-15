LMHA director Lisa Osanka retires

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Executive Director of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority Lisa Osanka has retired.

“I have worked in affordable housing for over 30 years including more than 21 of those with LMHA and as Executive Director for over five,” Osanka said. “Of course, this time includes navigating through a global pandemic and attempting to support fifteen thousand families to stay healthy at home and three hundred employees to stay healthy at work. It has been an honor to lead this organization.”

Thursday Greenberg accepted Osanka’s resignation, which will go into place once Greenberg appoints a successor.

“The Louisville Metro Housing Authority is a national leader in neighborhood revitalization and housing development,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “I want to thank Lisa for her service to our city. I have initiated a national search for a new Executive Director and I appreciate Lisa’s willingness to remain with LMHA to assist in this transition.”

The change in command comes as Wave Troubleshooters have exposed terrible living conditions inside some homes run by LMHA, including mold and garbage at Riverfront Senior Living in Jeffersontown.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.