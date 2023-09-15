Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMHA director Lisa Osanka retires

Director for the Louisville Metro Housing Authority, Lisa Osanka
Director for the Louisville Metro Housing Authority, Lisa Osanka(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Executive Director of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority Lisa Osanka has retired.

“I have worked in affordable housing for over 30 years including more than 21 of those with LMHA and as Executive Director for over five,” Osanka said. “Of course, this time includes navigating through a global pandemic and attempting to support fifteen thousand families to stay healthy at home and three hundred employees to stay healthy at work. It has been an honor to lead this organization.”

Thursday Greenberg accepted Osanka’s resignation, which will go into place once Greenberg appoints a successor.

“The Louisville Metro Housing Authority is a national leader in neighborhood revitalization and housing development,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “I want to thank Lisa for her service to our city. I have initiated a national search for a new Executive Director and I appreciate Lisa’s willingness to remain with LMHA to assist in this transition.”

The change in command comes as Wave Troubleshooters have exposed terrible living conditions inside some homes run by LMHA, including mold and garbage at Riverfront Senior Living in Jeffersontown.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Louisville firefighters battle downtown commercial building fire
Andrew Clooney was arraigned Monday on a multiple-count felony indictment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville attorney, wife sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of $500,000+
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County
It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville...
Lawsuit targets St. Matthews bar in deadly DUI case

Latest News

Arthur Simpson
Man arrested in connection to Southern Restaurant & Lounge mass shooting
House caught on fire in the 2000 block of Douglass Blvd.
1 in hospital after fire in Highlands Douglass neighborhood
UAW calls for strike
Crowds lined the streets to cheer Wilt on, who smiled and waved as he passed by.
Jeffersontown supports Officer Wilt at Gaslight Festival Parade