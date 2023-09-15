Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD collecting donations for Traffic Control Officer hit by semi-truck

Gertrude Schaftlein's leg was amputated after being struck by a semi-truck.
Gertrude Schaftlein's leg was amputated after being struck by a semi-truck.(LMPD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Police Foundation is collecting donations for 84-year-old Gertrude Schaftlein, the Traffic Control Officer who was struck by a semi-truck in a hit-and-run incident.

The driver of the semi-truck was later identified and arrested.

Schaftlein was hit while working near Brandeis Elementary and rushed to UofL Hospital where she later had her leg amputated.

Originally from Germany, Schaftlein has served Louisville for 48 years as a traffic guard. She is in daily physical therapy and working on adjusting to a new normal.

Donate to Gertrude Schaftlein by clicking or tapping here.

