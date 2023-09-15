Louisville mayor, first lady launch Y.A.L.L program for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg and First Lady Rachel Greenberg announced a community initiative for Louisville high school students on Thursday, calling on current high school juniors to get involved in the new program.

Youth Ambassadors Leading Louisville (Y.A.L.L) is a partnership between the Mayor’s Office, JCPS, other religious and independent schools, and the Kentucky Lottery, according to a release.

Every high school in Louisville will be represented by two students, with more than 100 students in the program in total, officials said. Juniors will be able to submit applications directly to a representative at their school in the coming weeks.

“We want to engage youth,” Rachel Greenberg said. “And we want to make sure there are as many people engaged in the community moving the city events forward.”

Y.A.L.L students will volunteer at several mayoral-sponsored events like the Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeper of the Dream Awards and the Veterans Day Parade, according to the release.

“We are eager for high school students across the city to get engaged in these community events through the new Y.A.L.L program,” Craig Greenberg said. “I’m also incredibly proud of Rachel for spearheading this mayoral initiative and volunteering her time and effort to make this program a reality for Louisville’s youth.”

The Mayor’s Office also launched a new informational web page that will serve as a hub for students who want to apply for the program. For more information, click or tap here.

