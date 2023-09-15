Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville mayor, first lady launch Y.A.L.L program for students

Mayor Craig Greenberg and First Lady Rachel Greenberg announced a community initiative for Louisville high school students on Thursday.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg and First Lady Rachel Greenberg announced a community initiative for Louisville high school students on Thursday, calling on current high school juniors to get involved in the new program.

Youth Ambassadors Leading Louisville (Y.A.L.L) is a partnership between the Mayor’s Office, JCPS, other religious and independent schools, and the Kentucky Lottery, according to a release.

Every high school in Louisville will be represented by two students, with more than 100 students in the program in total, officials said. Juniors will be able to submit applications directly to a representative at their school in the coming weeks.

“We want to engage youth,” Rachel Greenberg said. “And we want to make sure there are as many people engaged in the community moving the city events forward.”

Y.A.L.L students will volunteer at several mayoral-sponsored events like the Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeper of the Dream Awards and the Veterans Day Parade, according to the release.

“We are eager for high school students across the city to get engaged in these community events through the new Y.A.L.L program,” Craig Greenberg said. “I’m also incredibly proud of Rachel for spearheading this mayoral initiative and volunteering her time and effort to make this program a reality for Louisville’s youth.”

The Mayor’s Office also launched a new informational web page that will serve as a hub for students who want to apply for the program. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Body of southern Indiana quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

UofL Health hosted a surprise celebration recognizing the 100 healthcare heroes after a day of...
UofL Health honors workers with surprise ‘Hero Walk’ celebration
It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville...
Lawsuit targets St. Matthews bar in deadly DUI case
An officer's body camera caught the moment he arrested a man for driving under the influence of...
Video shows DUI arrest of Indiana man on Power Wheels Jeep
The judge reduced the bond for Demaurion Moore from $750,000 to $250,000
Bond reduced by half million for teen accused of killing another at JCPS bus stop