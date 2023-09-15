Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Nature Center’s Swallowtail Forest School preschoolers release butterflies

Butterflies
Butterflies(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Preschool students had the fun opportunity to release butterflies on Friday.

Louisville Nature Center’s Swallowtail Forest School students released monarchs and swallowtails to help them continue their migratory journey.

“Finding monarch caterpillars and their chrysalises is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn about life cycles and see the magic of monarch metamorphosis, all while contributing to citizen science,” Swallowtail Forest School Director Olivia Kaiser said.

