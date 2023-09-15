Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested in connection to Southern Restaurant & Lounge mass shooting

Arthur Simpson
Arthur Simpson(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Sep. 15, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police made their first arrest in connection to the mass shooting that happened at Southern Restaurant & Lounge back in August.

On Aug. 27 around 3 a.m., police responded to 301 West Market Street after multiple people were reported shot.

A total of six people were shot, two of which died from their injuries. The victims were identified as 37-year-old Terraence Bethel and 35-year-old Colby Banks.

Arthur Simpson, 38, was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police alleged Simpson was the primary aggressor in the shooting.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and four counts of assault.

