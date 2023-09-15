Contact Troubleshooters
MDMA edges closer to approval for PTSD

Although it is currently illegal, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, combined with talk therapy has proven effective in reducing symptoms of PTSD, according to a study published in Nature magazine.(WPIX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
(CNN) – Patients may soon be able to use psychedelic MDMA to help treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Although it is currently illegal, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, combined with talk therapy has proven effective in reducing symptoms of PTSD, according to a study published in Nature magazine.

Maps Public Benefit Corporation, the company behind the prescription psychedelic, said it is hoping the study is enough evidence to convince regulators to legalize the drug and plans to submit its results to the Food and Drug Administration to build its case for approval.

PTSD affects about 5% of adults in America, many of whom are combat veterans, victims of child abuse and sexual assault survivors.

Doctors say current treatment options only help about 50% of patients.

MDMA-assisted therapy was granted “breakthrough” status by the FDA in 2017, which allows the development of promising experimental drugs to be fast-tracked.

The study’s lead author said if the drug is approved, it would be the first new treatment for PTSD in over 20 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

