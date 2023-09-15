Seymour man arrested for possession of child pornography, false government ID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives from the Indiana State Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Seymour, Indiana on charges of possession of child pornography and possession of false government identification on Wednesday, according to a release.

The investigation began in July when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber-tip to ISP.

Throughout the investigation, detectives determined that someone living on Peak Avenue in Seymour was in possession of child pornography. Officials said they then identified 21-year-old Samuel Diego-Nicholas as a potential suspect.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, ISP troopers and detectives, alongside the Seymour Police Department, served a search warrant at the home. During the search, several false government identification cards were found, officials said. Diego-Nicholas was not found at the home, but he was soon found at a second address in Seymour. More evidence of child pornography was found when Diego-Nicholas was detained by detectives.

Diego-Nicholas was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail on a level four felony charge of possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor charge of possession of false government identification.

