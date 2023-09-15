Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health honors workers with surprise ‘Hero Walk’ celebration

UofL Health hosted a surprise celebration recognizing the 100 healthcare heroes after a day of...
UofL Health hosted a surprise celebration recognizing the 100 healthcare heroes after a day of work on Wednesday.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health hosted a surprise celebration recognizing the 100 healthcare heroes after a day of work on Wednesday.

This week is Environmental Services Appreciation Week. UofL Health’s EVS team plays an essential role behind the scenes. These staff members ensure all medical equipment, patient rooms and healthcare facilities are properly cleaned.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined the Hero Walk celebration noting that the recognition was the least they could do to honor the hard work EVS workers do.

“These are the folks that keep our hospitals running,” Coleman said. “These are the folks that make sure rooms are clean, that things are taken care of behind the scenes. Oftentimes they go unseen, but we don’t want them to go unacknowledged.”

The employees were surprised with their Hero Walk as they were clocking out for the day.

