Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun at Walmart in Kentucky

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman is accused of threatening people outside the Berea Walmart with a shotgun.

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The woman, who police identified as Stardust Chase, said she found a shotgun in the garbage and told a victim that “they were next,” according to witnesses. They say she then got the gun and pointed it at another victim.

When police arrested Chase, they also found the shotgun in her car.

No one was hurt.

Chase is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Louisville firefighters battle downtown commercial building fire
Andrew Clooney was arraigned Monday on a multiple-count felony indictment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville attorney, wife sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of $500,000+
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County
It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville...
Lawsuit targets St. Matthews bar in deadly DUI case

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared
FILE - Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26,...
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
Police attempted to find the children’s parents for over half an hour when 37-year-old Craig...
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old twins home alone for hours to go gambling, police say
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Clear and pleasant evening ahead