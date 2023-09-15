Contact Troubleshooters
Woodland Elementary School in Hardin County closed Friday ‘out of an abundance of caution’

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Major work on the heating and air conditioning systems at Woodland Elementary School in Hardin County started this summer and continues, according to a release.

After a completed inspection of some of that work and its effects on some structural parts of the building late Thursday evening, a structural engineer recommended that school should be closed on Friday, Sept. 15 “out of an abundance of caution.”

School officials said work to fix the issue will start immediately, and crews will work through the weekend. The school system will update Woodland families on Sunday about the status of school on Monday.

All other Hardin County Schools will be in session on a regular schedule on Friday, school officials said.

