Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woodland Elementary School in Hardin County will have ‘non-traditional instruction’ Monday

(Live 5)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Woodland Elementary School in Hardin County will be able to have traditional school on Monday, Sept. 18, according to a release.

The school was initially asked by a structural engineer to not have school on Friday, Sept. 15 after an inspection of the heating and cooling system and structural aspects of the building was completed.

School officials said crews will work throughout the weekend to get the building ready for students to be able to return as soon as possible.

However, officials said the building will not be ready on Monday. Woodland Elementary students will receive non-traditional instruction instead. The rest of the district’s schools will be in session.

WES families will be able to pick up instructional packets, lunch and breakfast anytime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at North Middle School in Radcliff, according to the release.

The district said they will contact families as soon as possible on Monday about the plan for Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Louisville firefighters battle downtown commercial building fire
Andrew Clooney was arraigned Monday on a multiple-count felony indictment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville attorney, wife sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of $500,000+
It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville...
Lawsuit targets St. Matthews bar in deadly DUI case
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County

Latest News

Shawn Fain, UAW President
12,000 Louisville Ford workers wait for UAW order to join strike
Gertrude Schaftlein's leg was amputated after being struck by a semi-truck.
LMPD collecting donations for Traffic Control Officer hit by semi-truck
Butterflies
Louisville Nature Center’s Swallowtail Forest School preschoolers release butterflies
Jaxson was first diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in June.
4-year-old undergoing cancer treatments surprised with custom backyard playset