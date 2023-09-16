Bond set at $1,000,000 for man charged in connection with mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with murder in connection with the August mass shooting that happened at Southern Restaurant & Lounge has had his bond set after appearing in court on Saturday.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Arthur Simson pled not guilty to two counts of murder and four counts of assault.

Simson is allegedly the primary aggressor in an Aug. 27 shooting that killed Terrance Bethel and Colby Banks and injured four more. According to the arrest report, he later turned himself in voluntarily to the LMPD’s homicide division, giving police the gun he used in the shooting and identifying himself as the man in the surveillance tape.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000. He’s scheduled to reappear in court on Sept. 25.

