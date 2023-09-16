Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bond set at $1,000,000 for man charged in connection with mass shooting

Arthur Simson
Arthur Simson(LMDC)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with murder in connection with the August mass shooting that happened at Southern Restaurant & Lounge has had his bond set after appearing in court on Saturday.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Arthur Simson pled not guilty to two counts of murder and four counts of assault.

Simson is allegedly the primary aggressor in an Aug. 27 shooting that killed Terrance Bethel and Colby Banks and injured four more. According to the arrest report, he later turned himself in voluntarily to the LMPD’s homicide division, giving police the gun he used in the shooting and identifying himself as the man in the surveillance tape.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000. He’s scheduled to reappear in court on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville...
Lawsuit targets St. Matthews bar in deadly DUI case
Arthur Simpson
Man arrested in connection to Southern Restaurant & Lounge mass shooting
Andrew Clooney was arraigned Monday on a multiple-count felony indictment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville attorney, wife sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of $500,000+

Latest News

Bourbon & Beyond.
Bourbon and Beyond opening night recap
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Dry to start the weekend, Sunday showers make a return
Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 15 scores
Check out WAVE's coverage of Touchdown Friday Night week five.
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 5