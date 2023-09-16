Contact Troubleshooters
Bourbon and Beyond opening night recap

Bourbon & Beyond.
Bourbon & Beyond.(Steve Thrasher/Danny Wimmer Presents)
By Joshua Coffman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The opening night of Bourbon and Beyond brought a clash of heavyweights in bluegrass and Americana as Brandi Carlile and Billy Strings topped the card. Ultimately, after a sound-bending rocker of a set by the guitar virtuoso, he joined for the end of the singer-songwriter’s set as they teamed up on covers of Wings’ Live and Let Die and Queen’s We Are the Champions.

Sit-ins were the theme of the night, especially for Billy Strings, who played on all the three largest stages of the event, joining Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper for a couple of songs on the bluegrass stage before returning the favor and having Cleveland, a living legend on the fiddle, sit in on his own set and then later joining Carlile.

Earlier in the day, Train brought their own share of classic rock, throwing in nods to the Beatles and the Eagles among others, weaving them in between their own hits, giving them the award for overachieving set of the day (along Billy and Brandi would beg to differ, both were expected to bring down the house in their bill-topping positions). And Buddy Guy brought loves of smiles in his mid-afternoon blues set.

Bourbon and Beyond started Thursday and will run through Sunday night. For more information and tickets, click or tap here.

