Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland celebrates Hunger Action Day in Radcliff

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland celebrated the annual Hunger Action Day with the city of Radcliff on Friday.

The event brought local community supporters together. They were able to host a mobile food pantry that was able to serve 500 households in two hours.

Something the organization is hoping to highlight is that hunger is an issue happening every day and that people can help either by volunteering, donating or being an advocate.

“We want to remind people that this is just one day out of the year,” Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland Executive Director Jamie Sizemore said. “Hunger happens every day of the year. And so after the holidays, people kind of, their guard gets let down a little bit and they say, ‘Oh, I’ve done my good deed during the holidays.’ We remind people that hunger is a constant issue, and we have to take care of our neighbors facing hunger.”

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland has distributed more than 336-million pounds of food and grocery items throughout the Commonwealth since 1982.

