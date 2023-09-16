FORECAST: Spotty showers and cooler temperatures for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hit and miss showers are possible for tomorrow afternoon

Increasing sunshine to start the new work week

Temperatures heat back up by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We stay mainly cloudy overnight with a few isolated, spotty showers possible. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool for lows, falling into the 50s and 60s by Sunday morning.

Hit and miss showers and a few rumbles of thunder are in the works for Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but a few moderate downpours are likely. Plan for highs in the 70s.

Keep the WAVE Weather app handy during the day if you’ll be outside! Shower chances gradually fade Sunday night, allowing for clearing skies. This could lead to a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for lows.

Skies clear to mostly sunny for Monday, making for a beautiful start to the work week! Expect highs to remain a few degrees below normal, topping out in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.