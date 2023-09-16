Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersontown police seize $300,000 worth of cocaine

Cocaine captured by Jeffersontown police.
Cocaine captured by Jeffersontown police.(JPD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown police seized an estimated $300,000 worth of cocaine on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

JPD said officers tried to stop a white sports vehicle near I-265 and Taylorsville Road when the driver refused to pull over and drove away instead. The driver then threw what was later discovered to be a bucket with three kilograms of cocaine from the car and got away.

The driver and the vehicle are yet to be identified. No arrests have been made.

JPD said that the investigation is ongoing.

