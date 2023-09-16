Jeffersontown police seize $300,000 worth of cocaine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown police seized an estimated $300,000 worth of cocaine on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

JPD said officers tried to stop a white sports vehicle near I-265 and Taylorsville Road when the driver refused to pull over and drove away instead. The driver then threw what was later discovered to be a bucket with three kilograms of cocaine from the car and got away.

The driver and the vehicle are yet to be identified. No arrests have been made.

JPD said that the investigation is ongoing.

