Shady Rays builds play set for 4-year-old cancer patient

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family fighting pediatric cancer received a gift of a custom play set on Friday.

Shady Rays built the play set for four-year-old Jackson, who is battling cancer. The sunglass company said that they are proud to put these play sets for families impacted by disease.

“The kid most of the time is surprised,” Jenny Howard with Shady Rays said. “They don’t know this is going to be in their backyard so they and their siblings can play. A lot of our crew here today are full-time employees for Shady Rays, and when we said we were doing another play set build, they couldn’t wait to get out here.”

The company works with Norton Children’s Hospital to pick candidates to receive the playground.

