UofL goal line stand secures win over Indiana, 21-14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL managed to hold off an Indiana rally in the second half as the Cardinals escaped Indianapolis with a 21-14 victory.

The Cardinals found success early on in the contest with a Jack Plummer touchdown pass to Jamari Thrash for 85 yards to give the Cardinals the lead in the first quarter.

Louisville extended their lead in the second quarter to double digits on rushing touchdowns by Maurice Turner for two yards and Jawhar Jordan for 25 yards to take a 21-0 lead to the locker room at halftime.

UofL would not score at all in the second half.

Indiana responded in the third quarter with 14 unanswered points on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tayven Jackson to Jaylin Lucas and a two-yard touchdown rush by Josh Henderson to make it a one-score game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Indiana marched down the field for 89 yards to the half-yard line.

UofL managed to stuff a Henderson rush on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs to the Cardinals with 4:39 remaining.

The Cardinals ran the ball for 59 yards to kill the clock and secure the win in Indianapolis.

UofL improves to 3-0 in the Jeff Brohm era.

The loss drops Indiana to 1-2 overall in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals return home for ACC play on Saturday, Sept. 23 when they take on Boston College.

The Hoosiers return to their home stadium to face off against Akron.

