1 killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Washington County, Ky.

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash that killed a 35-year-old man in Springfield on Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:43 p.m. on US 150 near the intersection of Texas Road in Washington County.

KSP said Demario Coleman of Mississippi was driving on US 150 when he crashed head-on with another car.

Details on what caused the crash have not been released.

Coleman died at the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by KSP.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.