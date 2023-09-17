Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Washington County, Ky.

KSP Logo
KSP Logo(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash that killed a 35-year-old man in Springfield on Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:43 p.m. on US 150 near the intersection of Texas Road in Washington County.

KSP said Demario Coleman of Mississippi was driving on US 150 when he crashed head-on with another car.

Details on what caused the crash have not been released.

Coleman died at the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by KSP.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
Louisville man arrested after juvenile dies in crash in Oldham County
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 South exit 14 closed

Latest News

Zoneton firefighters dedicate memorial to Chief Rob Orkies and Battalion Chief Garry Key.
Zoneton firefighters dedicate memorial to fallen chiefs
Seymour man arrested for possession of child pornography, false government ID
Some of the dogs rescued from a home in Estill County.
Dozens of dogs saved from Estill Co. home; how KY rescues have banded together to help
Regenerative agriculture focuses on working in harmony with nature, planting diverse crops and...
2023 Farm Bill decision likely delayed to the end of the year