Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old man from Savannah, Georgia, was arrested late Saturday night after police say he attacked a victim with a bowling ball.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to Diamond Lanes for a fight.

Officers spoke with the victim, who claimed he and the suspect got into an argument over the music the bowling alley was playing.

The victim told police that the suspect, Labron Wilson, threw a bowling ball at his head during the argument. The victim says he blacked out for a little bit after being struck.

The affidavit states that Wilson admitted to throwing the ball, but says he did it in self-defense after the victim called him racial slurs and swung at him.

Police say Wilson also confessed to striking the victim again with bowling ball as he was starting to get up.

Wilson was arrested on a felony battery charge and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police say he is facing a charge of misdemeanor battery.

LABRON HILLARD WILSON
LABRON HILLARD WILSON(Sharon Ang and Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
Louisville man arrested after juvenile dies in crash in Oldham County
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
Lisa Duvall says she lost everything she owns after a huge fire destroyed her apartment and car.
‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Louisville woman loses everything after apartment fire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
KSP Logo
1 killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Washington County, Ky.

Latest News

LMPD investigating 3 separate shootings on Sunday
LMPD investigating 3 separate shootings on Sunday
Louisville couple hosts bone marrow drive to raise awareness in honor of son
Louisville couple hosts bone marrow drive to raise awareness in honor of son
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Warming trend to end Summer
Classes at Woodland Elementary School will resume as normal Monday
The Lowmans
Louisville couple hosts bone marrow drive to raise awareness in honor of son