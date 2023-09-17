Businesses, homeowners in Audubon Park embrace foot traffic from Bourbon and Beyond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon and Beyond has taken over the Kentucky Expo Center and brings tens of thousands of people each year and with them their business.

The event brings in money for the city and even neighbors and nearby businesses are looking to cash in on the crowds. Looking up and down Preston Highway, people can be seen hoisting signs for parking and using their yard to make a quick buck, or just take care of some bills.

“We’ve had some ups and downs here,” Audubon Park homeowner Bill Wadington said. “Right now I’m working on a very expensive air conditioning, which is why I’m out here trying to make some extra cash.”

Wadington said he has owned his home for ten years, and for the last three, he’s been using it to make some money during major events at the expo center and said he can fit up to 15 cars on his property.

“Last year it was rocking, this year it’s been a little slow,” Wadington said. “Yesterday was still a little slow, but there is competition all up and down the street.”

Competition that has brought their community together.

Russell Weisenberger said he has turned the parking at his home into a science and can make space for up to 62 cars on his property. He said he’s happy to spread the wealth throughout the neighborhood.

“I feel like it’s a great neighborhood,” Weisenberger said. “I’ve been here going on 15 years and everyone has got their hand in it and that’s what’s great about it. I want everyone to make money and that’s my thing.”

Frank’s has a prime spot right in front of the expo center gates and said they’re offering parking for just $20. One of their workers, Ian Turner, said that these events are great for business and it makes him happy to see his community thrive.

“It’s really cool to see the community really get a little bit of success from this whole event, and, you know, really be able to take part of it because it’s really awesome, and I’m sure they really love it,” Turner said.

Now for some people nearby, traffic and some louder noise can be an annoyance, but most say they embrace it and even sit in their yard to enjoy the show.

The turnout was profitable for the city and for some of its residents.

