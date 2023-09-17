FORECAST: Isolated showers for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase ahead of a few spotty rain chances today

Showers end after sunset with skies quickly clearing overnight

Drying out and heating up for this upcoming week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered showers and isolated downpours are on the way for our Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but a few downpours are likely. Plan for highs in the 70s. Keep the WAVE Weather app handy during the day if you’ll be outside!

Shower chances gradually fade Sunday night, allowing for clearing skies. This could lead to a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for lows.

Skies clear to mostly sunny for Monday, making for a beautiful start to the work week! Expect highs to remain a few degrees below normal, topping out in the mid 70s.

Staying clear and on the cool side for Monday night with another taste of fall-like weather. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for morning lows. A few areas could even see lows near the upper 40s!

