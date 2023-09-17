Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Isolated showers for Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase ahead of a few spotty rain chances today
  • Showers end after sunset with skies quickly clearing overnight
  • Drying out and heating up for this upcoming week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered showers and isolated downpours are on the way for our Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but a few downpours are likely. Plan for highs in the 70s. Keep the WAVE Weather app handy during the day if you’ll be outside!

Shower chances gradually fade Sunday night, allowing for clearing skies. This could lead to a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for lows.

Skies clear to mostly sunny for Monday, making for a beautiful start to the work week! Expect highs to remain a few degrees below normal, topping out in the mid 70s.

Staying clear and on the cool side for Monday night with another taste of fall-like weather. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for morning lows. A few areas could even see lows near the upper 40s!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 South exit 14 closed
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
‘Still a star in our eyes’: 11-year-old Louisville native eliminated from America’s Got Talent

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/14
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/12