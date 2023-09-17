Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Showers end tonight, turning sunny, dry and beautiful for the new work week

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown neighborhood.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Any lingering showers will end by midnight
  • A sunny, warm and dry pattern unfolds this week
  • Temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s for the last few days of summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any lingering showers will come to an end by midnight.

Skies will quickly clear as well, sending temperatures down into the 40s and 50s for tomorrow morning’s lows.

Patchy fog is possible, especially for valleys and areas that picked up rain earlier today.

Skies clear to mostly sunny for Monday, making for a beautiful start to the work week!

Expect highs to remain a few degrees below normal, topping out in the mid 70s.

Staying clear and on the cool side for Monday night with another taste of fall-like weather.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s for morning lows.

Another beautiful and seasonably warm day is on the way for Tuesday.

Plan for mostly sunny skies and a pleasant, yet warm afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
Louisville man arrested after juvenile dies in crash in Oldham County
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
Lisa Duvall says she lost everything she owns after a huge fire destroyed her apartment and car.
‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Louisville woman loses everything after apartment fire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
KSP Logo
1 killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Washington County, Ky.

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/14
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/12
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/11