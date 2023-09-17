FORECAST: Showers end tonight, turning sunny, dry and beautiful for the new work week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Any lingering showers will end by midnight

A sunny, warm and dry pattern unfolds this week

Temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s for the last few days of summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any lingering showers will come to an end by midnight.

Skies will quickly clear as well, sending temperatures down into the 40s and 50s for tomorrow morning’s lows.

Patchy fog is possible, especially for valleys and areas that picked up rain earlier today.

Skies clear to mostly sunny for Monday, making for a beautiful start to the work week!

Expect highs to remain a few degrees below normal, topping out in the mid 70s.

Staying clear and on the cool side for Monday night with another taste of fall-like weather.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s for morning lows.

Another beautiful and seasonably warm day is on the way for Tuesday.

Plan for mostly sunny skies and a pleasant, yet warm afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

