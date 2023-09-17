Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) Sunday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on the Snyder northbound at Beulah Church Road just after 3 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Early investigation shows that a pickup truck with two men inside was driving north on the Snyder when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control and hit an empty vehicle that was parked in the emergency lane, Ellis said.

EMS pronounced the passenger dead upon arrival. Ellis said the driver was taken to UofL Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

